Bafana tipped to get top-four spot

Bafana Bafana legend Matthew Booth has tipped SA to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), starting in Ivory Coast on Saturday, reasoning coach Hugo Broos selected a balanced squad.
While hosts Ivory Coast will get the tournament under way by facing Guinea Bissau in a Group A opener in Abidjan tomorrow, Bafana will have to wait for Tuesday to get into the mix when they face Mali in Korhogo (10pm SA time). Tunisia and neighbours Namibia are Bafana’s other rivals in Group E.
“I am hoping for a semifinal or possibly even a final. I really believe Bafana can at least get to the semifinals. Our team hasn’t had the greatest preparations but they can use the first game to get into the tournament. If we can avoid a defeat in the first game against Mali, I think we will settle our nerves. We have a balanced team full of hungry players,” Booth told Sowetan yesterday.
Bafana last reached the last four of the continental finals in 2000 when they finished third.
“Why do I say the squad is pretty balanced? We can play 4-2-4 and 4-2-1-3. The coach chose two 6s in [Siphephelo] Sithole and [Teboho] Mokoena [in fact there Thabang Monare as well who’s a 6]… Mvala, I know he’s carrying an injury but can also play as a 6 and as a centre-back. Jayden Adams is the only No 8 because the coach wants to play with two 6s.
“Defensively I think we are balanced as well because all the centre-backs have played together in the past and the full-backs, [Aubrey] Modiba and [Khuliso] Mudau are both from Sundowns and they have that telepathy.”
Booth also reckons Bafana’s Group E isn’t difficult to top. The retired centre-back expects SA to be able to beat Namibia and at least get a point apiece versus Mali and Tunisia, cautioning Broos’ men against the threat Namibia skipper Peter Shalulile, who plays for local giants Sundowns, poses.
“Our group is a winnable group. We should be able to beat Namibia and avoid losing against Mali and Tunisia. Namibia know us as well as we know them, so we must be careful against them, especially because they have a player like Shalulile who’s a natural goal-scorer and knows the weaknesses of almost all Bafana players.”
Bafana’s record at Afcon since 1996
1996: Champions; 1998: Runners-up; 2000: Third place; 2002: Quarterfinals; 2004: Eliminated in first round; 2006: First round; 2008: First round; 2010: Did not qualify; 2012: Did not qualify; 2013: Eliminated in quarterfinals; 2015: First round; 2017: Did not qualify; 2019: Quarterfinals; 2021: Did not qualify
