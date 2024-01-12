We may never know the truth, but as Hugo Broos said, this is a medical issue. The Bafana medical team communicated directly with their Burnley counterparts, and certainly medical records were exchanged, and a call had to be made.
NKARENG MATSHE | Foster’s Afcon withdrawal must be respected as he fights mental health issues
Hugo Broos said this is a medical issue
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Lyle Foster’s decision to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in favour of dealing with what he terms mental health issues deserves a commendation instead of rebuke, in a world where such matters are not considered with any seriousness unless something drastic befalls the victim.
Towards the end of last year, Foster was a mysterious absence from Burnley’s squad despite having established himself as one of their key players, only for his coach Vincent Kompany to reveal the striker had been battling mental illness.
Between October and December, Foster missed seven matches for his English Premiership club, returning to play one half in their 0-2 home defeat to Everton. He then featured in three subsequent matches last month, and scored in the last league match – a 2-3 loss to Aston Villa. He was also a starter in Burnley’s latest match, the FA Cup tie against Tottenham, which they lost 0-1. Today, he’s expected to feature again when Burnley host Luton Town.
Naturally, such a busy schedule for a player reportedly suffering from mental health issues triggered debate as to whether he’s indeed incapable of representing Bafana Bafana at the Afcon, which kicks off tomorrow in Abidjan.
Suggestions have been made that Foster may be feigning illness to help Burnley fight against relegation instead. In some quarters, he’s been accused of lack of patriotism.
Bafana win against Mali of utmost importance – Williams
We may never know the truth, but as Hugo Broos said, this is a medical issue. The Bafana medical team communicated directly with their Burnley counterparts, and certainly medical records were exchanged, and a call had to be made.
What we shouldn’t do, is to attempt to force a player who clearly has told us he’s unfit to be at the Afcon, to make a trip to this most demanding of tournaments.
Bafana require focused soldiers at this event, and their group, which comprises Mali, Tunisia and Namibia, will be tough.
To take a player who made it clear he would rather be elsewhere, would have been self-defeating. It would also have not conveyed the correct message in the Bafana camp, with the potential to sow negativity detrimental to the entire dressing room. All players who are there have to be looking forward to the tournament, rather than see it as an unwanted chore.
We may not be privy to all details surrounding Foster’s challenge, but it is clear that high-profile sports stars are increasingly coming out on this matter. Arsenal legend and French great Thierry Henry was the latest to do so this week, confirming he had battled depression throughout his career.
“Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression,” Henry, one of the greatest footballers to grace the game, was quoted as saying.
Bafana tipped to get top-four spot
Also this week, the English Football Association announced an inquiry into the death of Sheffield United woman footballer Maddy Cusack, who apparently took her own life last September as a result of mental health issues.
Her family members have alleged the treatment she got from the club – such as being dropped from the squad – pushed her over the edge.
Foster has received massive support from Kompany, and while we can add the Burnley coach has a motive as he needs him to help the club, we cannot deride the player unfairly.
After all Foster is just 23 and previously has not shown disinterest towards representing his country, hence he’s been capped 12 times with four goals already.
Having him in Ivory Coast with Bafana would surely have not been too helpful to the team when he’s explained he doesn’t want to be there.
