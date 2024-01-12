Bafana win against Mali of utmost importance – Williams

With a few days before Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Mali on Tuesday, ex-striker Mark Williams has detailed how important it is to win the first game.
Bafana will face Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium (10pm), looking for a perfect start to the tournament.
Williams, who was part of the team that won the Afcon in 1996, said winning the first match is a must if Bafana are to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.
“For me, what is important is winning the first game. Win that [next] match against Namibia, then definitely we are going into the next round,” Williams told the media during the Bafana breakfast send-off at Southern Sun Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport yesterday morning.
Bafana flew to the East African country on a direct flight to Abidjan yesterday. They will then travel to Korhogo today, where they will be based.
“Obviously, from there, they are likely to get top teams and then we can see where Bafana will go. That’s going to be their test, but for me, I’m hoping that they go through with Tunisia. It will be nice if they end up top (of the group).”
Williams feels should Bafana beat Mali, it will give them confidence ahead of the other two matches against Namibia and Tunisia.
“It’s not an easy group, especially when we talk about Mali, they are always difficult,” he said.
“Tunisia are a very difficult team. They are structured and they make you uncomfortable. They are making sure that they block everything and if you lose concentration as a lot of teams sometimes do, then they punish you.
“But for me, winning against Mali is a must because it gives the players confidence with three points. Then you get Namibia and once you beat them, you don’t have to worry about Tunisia. You play the other players and others rest.”
With Bafana to be without Lyle Foster in the Afcon, Williams feels will be a big blow as he could have helped them.
“He is a guy on form that is a big miss because you need strikers that can score goals.”
Bafana win against Mali of utmost importance – Williams
Legend believes Hugo Broos' men need a confident start to Afcon
Image: Getty Images
