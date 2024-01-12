Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media on Friday after Israel's counterarguments at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.
Israel tabled counterarguments in a case brought by South Africa accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
In its defence, Israel rejected as “grossly distorted” accusations by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.
It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying it would leave it defenceless.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Lamola briefs media after Israel's counterarguments at ICJ
Courtesy SABC News
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media on Friday after Israel's counterarguments at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.
Israel tabled counterarguments in a case brought by South Africa accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
In its defence, Israel rejected as “grossly distorted” accusations by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.
It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying it would leave it defenceless.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Why Ngcukaitobi shone in SA vs Israel case over Gaza war at international court
IN FULL | Statement by Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice
SA hailed for taking up the cudgels for Palestinians
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos