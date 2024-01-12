×

South Africa

WATCH | Lamola briefs media after Israel's counterarguments at ICJ

By TimesLIVE - 12 January 2024 - 15:38

Courtesy SABC News

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media on Friday after Israel's counterarguments at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

Israel tabled counterarguments in a case brought by South Africa accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza. 

In its defence, Israel rejected as “grossly distorted” accusations by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying it would leave it defenceless.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Why Ngcukaitobi shone in SA vs Israel case over Gaza war at international court

Representation matters was the key sentiment when the world watched advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and five other South African lawyers take the ...
News
8 hours ago

IN FULL | Statement by Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice

The full, unedited statement by minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice.
News
8 hours ago

SA hailed for taking up the cudgels for Palestinians

Experts have hailed SA’s showing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Netherlands, where its legal deployment stood firm and presented the ...
News
12 hours ago

