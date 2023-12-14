Knockout final proof that there’s no small team – Jele

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele, who's one of the Carling Knockout ambassadors, believes Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy playing the final is proof that there's no longer a small team in the PSL.
Stellenbosch and Galaxy meet in the Carling Knockout decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm). It'll be both team's first-ever final in the Premiership. Galaxy played and won the Nedbank Cup final in 2018, outwitting Kaizer Chiefs while they were still campaigning in the second tier of SA football.
“Football is growing in SA and every team is competitive now. This final is proof that now there's no small team. Galaxy beat Sundowns, remember, so that tells you that they are a very good team as well,'' Jele told Sowetan yesterday.
“If you look at how Stellies have been playing recently, you'd agree with me when I say they are not a small team at all. Galaxy as well, they've been brilliant this season.”
Jele, who won a series of cups with Pirates, didn't hide that his money was on Stellenbosch to lift the trophy, albeit he has a soft spot for the Rockets since he's from the same province, Mpumalanga, as them.
“I am from Mpumalanga, so I'd want Galaxy to win because of that, but I've been enjoying watching Stellies and I think they will win it,'' Jele noted.
Meanwhile, the Fak' iGoal Uzobona innovation has increased from R90,000 to R900,000 for the final. To win this R900,000, all fans have to do is to guess in which minute of the game the first goal will be scored in the final by dialling *120*660# and follow the voice prompts.
Stellenbosch's road to final
First round: beat Chippa United 2-1 away
Quarterfinals: beat Polokwane City 2-0 away
Semifinals: won 3-0 away to Richards Bay
Galaxy's road to final
First round: won 5-4 on penalties vs Sundowns, the game ended 2-all after extra time at home
Quarterfinals: won 4-2 on penalties away to Sekhukhune, the game ended goalless after extra time
Semifinals: beat AmaZulu 3-2 away
Knockout final proof that there’s no small team – Jele
Former Pirates skipper picks Stellies to win
Image: Darren Stewart
