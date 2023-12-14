TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA

The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself under pressure to win the Carling Knockout when they face Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs last year, Nurkovic spent a season without playing football despite signing with Royal AM before his contract was terminated three months later.
The Serbian forward, who arrived in SA to join Chiefs in 2019, then signed with Galaxy in September and now has the opportunity to win his first cup on Saturday. He came close to clinching the league title with Chiefs in 2020, but they fell short on the last day of the season.
“I never achieved something like that [but] I’m not trying to put myself under that pressure to think I have to win some trophy or we need to do something,” Nurkovic explained.
“It is really important to stay firmly on the ground and just keep on working hard at training. Every game, you push yourself to the maximum. Each and every player does whatever the coach [Sead Ramovic] is asking from us.
“And if it’s meant to be, we just have to put in some hard work and everything else will come.”
Nurkovic, 31, has been coming in as a substitute for the Rockets recently and he is expected to play a role for his side on Saturday.
He said he did not mind coming on in the second half as he contributes to the success of the team.
“That’s up to the coach. The boys are really working hard and playing well up front. Like you know, I have been out for a long time, so we really need to manage my game time,” he said.
“But I’m always ready whether I’m starting the game or coming in the second half. There is always one thing in my mind to go inside to score and to contribute to the victory.
“That’s all, whether I’m starting or coming second half, it doesn’t matter.
“I’m really happy to have advanced to the final and that I contributed with the goal [a winner against AmaZulu in the semifinal]. It’s really a big thing for the club TS Galaxy, an ambitious club, with lots of good players.”
TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA
‘We just have to put in some hard work and everything else will come’
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself under pressure to win the Carling Knockout when they face Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs last year, Nurkovic spent a season without playing football despite signing with Royal AM before his contract was terminated three months later.
The Serbian forward, who arrived in SA to join Chiefs in 2019, then signed with Galaxy in September and now has the opportunity to win his first cup on Saturday. He came close to clinching the league title with Chiefs in 2020, but they fell short on the last day of the season.
“I never achieved something like that [but] I’m not trying to put myself under that pressure to think I have to win some trophy or we need to do something,” Nurkovic explained.
“It is really important to stay firmly on the ground and just keep on working hard at training. Every game, you push yourself to the maximum. Each and every player does whatever the coach [Sead Ramovic] is asking from us.
“And if it’s meant to be, we just have to put in some hard work and everything else will come.”
Nurkovic, 31, has been coming in as a substitute for the Rockets recently and he is expected to play a role for his side on Saturday.
He said he did not mind coming on in the second half as he contributes to the success of the team.
“That’s up to the coach. The boys are really working hard and playing well up front. Like you know, I have been out for a long time, so we really need to manage my game time,” he said.
“But I’m always ready whether I’m starting the game or coming in the second half. There is always one thing in my mind to go inside to score and to contribute to the victory.
“That’s all, whether I’m starting or coming second half, it doesn’t matter.
“I’m really happy to have advanced to the final and that I contributed with the goal [a winner against AmaZulu in the semifinal]. It’s really a big thing for the club TS Galaxy, an ambitious club, with lots of good players.”
Mbunjana banks on Galaxy’s old guard to see off Stellies in Carling final
Barker plays down Stellies' record against Galaxy
Nku cautions against taking Spurs lightly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos