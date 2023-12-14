Pule grateful Bucs gave him new deal while he was injured

Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Vincent “Mashonisa” Pule has told how appreciative he was when the club offered him a new deal, aiming to stay beyond his current contract to honour his late grandfather and continue repaying the faith the Sea Robbers have shown in him.
In June, Pule extended his Pirates contract for a further year with an option for another. Mashonisa, who played just 14 league games last season and missed the first eight games of the current term because of a spate of injuries, looks to have shaken off the injuries as he has featured in all of Bucs last six DStv Premiership outings, albeit starting two of them.
“It [extending his contract] was a very happy moment for me. I’d really like to thank the club for giving me another opportunity to stay here and continue showcasing my talent, especially because I signed the new contract when I was injured. I had to make sure that I recover so that I’ll reward the team for the faith they’ve shown in me,” Pule said.
“Pirates used to be my late grandfather's favourite club. I remember when we were young, when Pirates lost we had to make sure that before 7pm we were back indoors because he’d shout at us badly because he’d been hurt by Pirates. So, I really want to continue here for many years and deliver for the club and in honour of my grandfather.”
Mashonisa, 31, cherishes the health state he’s currently in, saying he accepted that injuries are part of football. Pule is also thankful to everyone at the club who supported him when he was out injured.
“At this moment I am feeling good. I am very happy to be back with the team. Playing regularly is the most important thing as a footballer,” Pule said.
“I’ve struggled with injuries but injuries are part of the game. As a player you can’t say ‘I don’t want to get injured’. The most important thing when you are on the sidelines is to get support and I was fortunate that my teammates and the entire club offered me that support.”
Pule is likely to play a role when Pirates face off-form Golden Arrows in the league at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). Abafana Bes’thende, who started the season brilliantly, look to have run out of steam already, having lost five successive games leading up to Sunday. Pirates might also unleash Thembinkosi Lorch in this game after serving his suspension for his gender-based violence case.
Pule grateful Bucs gave him new deal while he was injured
Mashonisa vows to repay club's faith and honour his granddad
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
