×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

History beckons for Stellies in 'extraordinary final'

It's not just any game, says keeper Stephens

14 December 2023 - 06:40
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sage Stephens of Stellenbosch FC
Sage Stephens of Stellenbosch FC
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Stellenbosch pair of Sage Stephens and Thabo Moloisane have agreed that Saturday’s Carling Cup final against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium will not be an ordinary game as they aim to write history.

Stephens and Moloisane have commendably repudiated what’s become a boring cliché among local footballers when doing interviews that “all the games are the same”, insisting this Carling Knockout decider will be extraordinary. Kick-off is 3pm. Stephens reckons winning the Carling Cup would give many Stellies players a great exposure.

“Just to take the pressure away from us we can say this is just another game but in reality, this isn’t just another game,” Stephens said.

“If you look at our squad and where each player comes from, there’s a special story that each player has and I just think that this final itself can change a lot of lives in our team... to put a lot of players on the map. This is a game that we are writing history [with] this weekend.”

Moloisane, who’s one of the Stellies stars with a special and unique story, also admitted this final wasn’t just any other game. “It’s not just another game, we want to make history. We want to be in the history books of Stellenbosch Football Club,” Moloisane said.

Moloisane’s story that has piqued the interest of many is about how he managed to bounce back after he was relegated with Maritzburg United in June. “Sometimes I pinch myself in disbelief that now I am about to play a final a few months after I was relegated. In football a lot can change in a matter of months. I am really grateful for the chance Stellenbosch gave me,” the Stellies centre-half said.

Stephens has his own anecdote as he’s one of a few players who have been with Stellenbosch since their maiden season, the 2019/20, in the Premiership after gaining promotion the previous season.

“It [reaching the final] is a special occasion... being one of the players who’ve been here from the start of the PSL journey, it’s a special, special moment. Obviously with all the pressure and everything, we are firstly enjoying the moment,” Stephens said.

Knockout final: Key battles

Since all eyes will be on the Carling Knockout final between Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm), we identify three ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mbunjana banks on Galaxy’s old guard to see off Stellies in Carling final

With TS Galaxy boasting a number of players who have played in cup finals before, midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana hopes their experience will give them ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Knockout final proof that there’s no small team – Jele

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele, who's one of the Carling Knockout ambassadors, believes Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy playing the final is ...
Sport
9 hours ago

TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA

The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill