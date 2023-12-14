History beckons for Stellies in 'extraordinary final'

Stellenbosch pair of Sage Stephens and Thabo Moloisane have agreed that Saturday’s Carling Cup final against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium will not be an ordinary game as they aim to write history.
Stephens and Moloisane have commendably repudiated what’s become a boring cliché among local footballers when doing interviews that “all the games are the same”, insisting this Carling Knockout decider will be extraordinary. Kick-off is 3pm. Stephens reckons winning the Carling Cup would give many Stellies players a great exposure.
“Just to take the pressure away from us we can say this is just another game but in reality, this isn’t just another game,” Stephens said.
“If you look at our squad and where each player comes from, there’s a special story that each player has and I just think that this final itself can change a lot of lives in our team... to put a lot of players on the map. This is a game that we are writing history [with] this weekend.”
Moloisane, who’s one of the Stellies stars with a special and unique story, also admitted this final wasn’t just any other game. “It’s not just another game, we want to make history. We want to be in the history books of Stellenbosch Football Club,” Moloisane said.
Moloisane’s story that has piqued the interest of many is about how he managed to bounce back after he was relegated with Maritzburg United in June. “Sometimes I pinch myself in disbelief that now I am about to play a final a few months after I was relegated. In football a lot can change in a matter of months. I am really grateful for the chance Stellenbosch gave me,” the Stellies centre-half said.
Stephens has his own anecdote as he’s one of a few players who have been with Stellenbosch since their maiden season, the 2019/20, in the Premiership after gaining promotion the previous season.
“It [reaching the final] is a special occasion... being one of the players who’ve been here from the start of the PSL journey, it’s a special, special moment. Obviously with all the pressure and everything, we are firstly enjoying the moment,” Stephens said.
History beckons for Stellies in 'extraordinary final'
It's not just any game, says keeper Stephens
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Stellenbosch pair of Sage Stephens and Thabo Moloisane have agreed that Saturday’s Carling Cup final against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium will not be an ordinary game as they aim to write history.
Stephens and Moloisane have commendably repudiated what’s become a boring cliché among local footballers when doing interviews that “all the games are the same”, insisting this Carling Knockout decider will be extraordinary. Kick-off is 3pm. Stephens reckons winning the Carling Cup would give many Stellies players a great exposure.
“Just to take the pressure away from us we can say this is just another game but in reality, this isn’t just another game,” Stephens said.
“If you look at our squad and where each player comes from, there’s a special story that each player has and I just think that this final itself can change a lot of lives in our team... to put a lot of players on the map. This is a game that we are writing history [with] this weekend.”
Moloisane, who’s one of the Stellies stars with a special and unique story, also admitted this final wasn’t just any other game. “It’s not just another game, we want to make history. We want to be in the history books of Stellenbosch Football Club,” Moloisane said.
Moloisane’s story that has piqued the interest of many is about how he managed to bounce back after he was relegated with Maritzburg United in June. “Sometimes I pinch myself in disbelief that now I am about to play a final a few months after I was relegated. In football a lot can change in a matter of months. I am really grateful for the chance Stellenbosch gave me,” the Stellies centre-half said.
Stephens has his own anecdote as he’s one of a few players who have been with Stellenbosch since their maiden season, the 2019/20, in the Premiership after gaining promotion the previous season.
“It [reaching the final] is a special occasion... being one of the players who’ve been here from the start of the PSL journey, it’s a special, special moment. Obviously with all the pressure and everything, we are firstly enjoying the moment,” Stephens said.
Knockout final: Key battles
Mbunjana banks on Galaxy’s old guard to see off Stellies in Carling final
Knockout final proof that there’s no small team – Jele
TS Galaxy's Nurkovic relishes prospect of his first trophy in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos