Arrows coach Khenyeza was voted the Coach of the Month for September/October, winning it for the first time in his career. He is the first Arrows coach to win the prize since Clinton Larsen last did in September 2017.
Khenyeza transformed Arrow’s fortunes by going on an impressive unbeaten run in September/October, beating Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town Spurs, scoring 4 goals and conceding only once, to get his side in the top three on the log standings. He won the award ahead of Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler and Hunt.
SuperSport United striker Bradely Grobler walked away with the Player of the Month for September/October.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Mmodi’s goal against Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium in August was voted the Goal of the Month, while TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic’s strike against Sekhukhune United was named the Goal of the Month for September/October.
For their recognition, all the winning coaches and players will each receive a trophy and R7, 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.
Mokwena named Coach of the Month for August
Arrows' Khenyeza bagged the award for September/October
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and midfielder Lucas Costa bagged the first monthly awards after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the winners for August as well as for September and October.
Mokwena and Costa walked away with the Coach and Player of the Month for August following Sundowns impressive start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.
In August, Sundowns won all six matches and scored 13 goals while they conceded two as they continued where they left off last season.
Mokwena beat out competition from Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United and Golden Arrows coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi for the award.
Costa, who joined the club before the new season started, impressed in August. He netted four times in six matches and created an assist. He beat teammate Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa for the award.
