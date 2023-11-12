Sundowns coach Mokwena picks Shalulile and Robeiro for AFL final against Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has included talismanic attackers Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro for the African Football League (AFL) final second leg against Wydad at Loftus.

Shalulile has not played since the MTN8 final loss to Orlando Pirates in October and Ribeiro has not kicked an official ball since the Champions League qualifier against Burundian minnows Bumamuru in September.

The other surprise in the starting line-up is in defence where he has chosen Mosa Lebusa for Rivaldo Coetzee.

It is a big risk by Mokwena but he has decided to go with the experience in this match where the inaugural champion is guaranteed to take home more that R70m.