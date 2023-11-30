LIVE BLOG | Gininda's cross-examination continues
The lead investigator, Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case returns to the stand in the Pretoria high court to continue being cross-examined.
On Wednesday, Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzi Sibiya, asked Gininda if he arrested the five accused prematurely because of the case being of national interest, and that the national government was pressuring him.
Gininda denied acting under duress and said that that he followed the basis of the evidence he had received before making the arrest and that no one had put him under pressure.
Mngomezulu is expected to continue cross-examining Brig. Bongani Gininda.
11:51 - Court adjourns till 2024
The trial has been postponed to January 2024 after Adv Thulani Mngomezulu for accused 1 and 2 says he is not feeling well and is unable to continue with the matter for now.
The last day of the sitting for the year was supposed to be on Friday.
11:02 - Mngomezulu asks for short adjournment
Court adjourns to allow Mngomezulu to get his documents in order. The legal teams go to the Judge chambers.
10:41 - Proceedings begin
Proceedings begin with Adv. Mngomezulu cross-examining Gininda on the arrests of accused number oneand two.
Mngomezulu: My question relates to the status of accused one and two at the time the J50 was issued. They were already arrested.
Mngomezulu further states that he has an issue with the information written in the J50 and asks what the name written in it was.
"Muzikhawulela Sibiya," Gininda responds.
When Mngomezulu probes about the address, Gininda says the address he provided in court during appearance of other matters was not true, hence the J50 does not have the address.
Mngomezulu says that the warrant of arrest against Muzi Sibiya for the drugs matter in Tembisa and the warrant for the Meyiwa murder issued on the 23rd of October 2020 may be for two different matters but refer to the same person.