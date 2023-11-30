LIVE BLOG | Gininda's cross-examination continues

The lead investigator, Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case returns to the stand in the Pretoria high court to continue being cross-examined.

On Wednesday, Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzi Sibiya, asked Gininda if he arrested the five accused prematurely because of the case being of national interest, and that the national government was pressuring him.

Gininda denied acting under duress and said that that he followed the basis of the evidence he had received before making the arrest and that no one had put him under pressure.

Mngomezulu is expected to continue cross-examining Brig. Bongani Gininda.