Lebusa lauds Sundowns' maturity after AFL triumph

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has praised the maturity among the players at the club following their recent success.
The Brazilians became the first team to win the African Football League (AFL) when they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, to win 3-2 on aggregate.
They conceded twice in their defeat to Wydad in the first leg after managing to keep clean sheets against Petro de Luanda and Al Ahly.
Sundowns also kept a clean sheet during the return leg in Pretoria on Sunday despite coach Rulani Mokwena using different centrebacks throughout the competition.
“I think we know each other very well. Throughout the tournament there has been different pairings in the centreback, and also in the final, the coach comes and calls a different pairing and we know that even though we have not played much, we have to do the job,” Lebusa told the media.
“The guys up front are depending on us to make sure that we keep the clean sheet. I think the understanding among the group is very good. That’s the maturity we have and we know each other’s weaknesses.
“With the AFL title in the bag now, Lebusa, 31, has set his sights on winning the CAF Champions League title with Masandawana.
“Since I came into this club, we have a winning culture and I just want to keep winning. Winning the Champions League is a feeling I’ve never experienced and I would like to win it.”
Lebusa also revealed what Mokwena told him before the season started when he was linked with a move away from the club.
“Yeah, there was talk of me leaving the club and I had a one-on-one with the coach and he told me that he needs me in the team and I have to make sure I work hard.
“He even said that every chance I get I must work hard for the team. I think it was a bit emotional today [Sunday] because we worked so hard. After all, in the Champions League last season, the very same team knocked us out at the same stadium in front of our supporters, so we had to make sure we don't repeat the same mistake.”
Lebusa lauds Sundowns' maturity after AFL triumph
Defender reveals one-on-one with Rulani saved him from a move
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
