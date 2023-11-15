SuperSport United goalkeeper Chigova passes away

Just two weeks after the death of AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, the football fraternity has been hit with another death.
SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova passed away on Wednesday afternoon and details of his death are still sketchy.
The 32-year-old was not well for a while after he was diagnosed with heart issues in July and he had not played for the club since.
SuperSport confirmed in a statement late on Wednesday and sent their condolences.
"It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova," a statement read.
"George had two stints with the club, having joined us in 2014 from Dynamos in Zimbabwe. He rejoined SuperSport in 2020 after having played for Polokwane City from 2015. While he just started seven games for the club, he formed a great backup and training partner for the likes of Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Boalefela Pule.
"He also represented his country, Zimbabwe, making 32 appearances.
"George was a great club man, a gentleman loved by current and former players and everyone at the club.
"Even though his official time with SuperSport ended in June 2023, he was a great visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team.
"We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends both in SA and Zimbabwe during the difficult time and a very sad time."
Zimbabwe Football Association also sent their condolences in a statement that.
“Chigova played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe football, representing the Warriors with distinction at various international tournaments, including the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt," a statement read.
“His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of football fans and the Zimbabwean sporting community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chigova’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.
“His contributions to Zimbabwe football will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”
Chigova rejoined SuperSport in the 2020/21 season after Polokwane City were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
It was his second spell after he first joined them in the 2014/15 season.
SuperSport United goalkeeper Chigova passes away
He was diagnosed with heart issues in July
Image: Lefty Shivambu
