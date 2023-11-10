Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has explained why he reckons Amakhosi will have an edge over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Chiefs and Pirates head into this hugely-anticipated fixture on the back of victories over Cape Town Spurs and Sekhukhune United respectively, midweek. Chiefs beat Spurs 3-2, while Pirates won 1-0 against Sekhukhune.
“It’s a good thing that they both won their previous games, they will be confident. However, I think Chiefs have a slight advantage because they’ve been scoring goals while Pirates have struggled to find the back of the net in recent games,'' McGregor said.
“If Chiefs can be defensively sound, they will win because they are certain to score at least one goal per game.”
Chiefs have scored six goals in their last five outings, two more than Pirates. McGregor is also in favour of Itumeleng Khune retaining his slot in goal over Brandon Peterson, despite conceding two against Spurs.
“The coach [Cavin Johnson] has a difficult decision to make between Khune and Peterson. You've got the experience and you've got an upcoming keeper who's been making mistakes. I think they must go with Khune because of his experience... it’s a derby where you need big personalities,” the Chiefs legend said.
Peterson was dropped against Spurs following a costly error in the 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows in the previous game. Peterson has committed a series of costly blunders this season. Johnson reasoned he was protecting him by dropping him against the Urban Warriors.
“Brandon, it’s a psychological thing that I do believe every goalkeeper goes through... it [making those howlers] could have happened to Khune and Bvuma. We need to protect what belongs to us... sometimes you’ve to make those decisions in order to protect the player for the future. I think he [Peterson] will just get stronger and stronger,” Johnson said.
Shane gives Chiefs the edge, says Khune must start
Former striker encouraged to see Soweto giants win in midweek
Image: Gallo Images
