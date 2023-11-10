×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Khune reckons Chiefs are still in the title race

Amakhosi skipper says 10-point gap on Downs can be overhauled

10 November 2023 - 08:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune is of the view that the only people who can stop the rot at the club are the players, insisting Amakhosi were still in the title race despite being 10 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve played three games fewer.

Chiefs have been mediocre since they won their last piece of silverware, the league title, in the 2014/15 season. Khune, who’ll play his 28th Soweto derby should he feature against Orlando Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), has insisted it was too early to write Chiefs off in the title race, saying they’ve targeted to win all their remaining games.

“We are in this league to compete until the last whistle. Now we’ve played 11 games, so we still have a long way to go. We vowed and we made a promise to our bosses that if we can win all our remaining matches, which people think is impossible, we’ll challenge for the league or at least finish second and qualify for the Champions League,” Khune emphasised.

“We can’t take ourselves out of the race. It’s still too early to say Chiefs are out of the title race. We may not have won a cup in the past eight years but that doesn’t mean we are no longer a big club.  We will continue fighting and we’ll definitely change things.”

Khune also believes the players are the only people capable of rescuing the situation.“It’s within our hands as players to change our fortune and no-one else can come to the village or FNB Stadium and change the situation we found ourselves in. We put ourselves in it and we have to take ourselves out of it as the players,” Khune said.

On the prospect of playing his 28th Soweto derby, Khune said: “It always feels different every time you step onto that park to play the Soweto derby.”

Unconvinced Sebola foresees drab draw in derby

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs may have won their midweek matches in the DStv Premiership, but that’s not enough to convince Andries Sebola, who ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs aim to win derby in honour of Kaizer – Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has accepted the favourites tag in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, aiming ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Erasmus calls for Bucs to be composed in front of goal

Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus admitted the only thing missing in their play is composure in front of goal, hence they are not scoring enough.
Sport
3 hours ago

Riveiro wary of 'new-look' Chiefs

Ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has highlighted the changes ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...