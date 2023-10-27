×

Mudau braces for tough encounter against Al Ahly

‘Our mentality is to win every match we play and this one is no different’

27 October 2023 - 11:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns banks on home advantage to upstage Al Ahly
Image: Samuel Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau expects a tough Al Ahly side compared to who they thumped 5-2 early this year when they meet in the inaugural African Football League (AFL) semifinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Mudau, the reigning defender of the season, believes they will need to be at their best to try to win the match to have the advantage heading to the second leg in Cairo on November 1.

Masandawana reached this stage after they beat Petro de Luanda 2-0 on aggregate, while the Red Devils drew with Simba 3-3 but advanced on away goal rules.

“They are a good team and we need to give them the respect they deserve, but we have to make sure that we go away in the return leg with an advantage because thats important,” Mudau explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“We just need to make sure that we work harder to win the game. We want good results at home and trying not to concede any will help us.

“Our mentality is to win every match we play and this one is no different.”

In the Champions League group matches early this year, they drew 2-2 in Cairo before Sundowns won 5-2 at home in the return match.

But Mudau feels they will be different from the side they demolished at Loftus Versfeld at the same venue on Sunday.

“It wont be an easy game to be honest. We just need to continue with what we have been doing, which has been working for us,” he said.

“We dont want to play for a draw because they can come here and park the bus.”

After coming close to winning the Champions League last season, Mudau, 28, feels going all the way and lifting the AFL will also set a tone for the other competitions they are competing in.

Sundowns are also in the group stages of the Champions League, which is set to start on November 24.

“Yeah. Thats our target now. I mean every players dream personally is to play in the final of the big competitions and to win the Champions League and the AFL.

“I think thats what we are aiming for. We have to go all the way and win this trophy to set the tone for the Champions League.”

