“We went away last season with the Champions League and when we returned goalless from Morocco [against Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal] the stress was not to concede.
“And that’s going to be stressful for them. The first thing they will have to think about is that Sundowns must not score an away goal.
“Let’s see what happens. It’s only half time and it’s going to be an interesting game. I think they know that Sundowns have a goal in Cairo, if not two.”
Ahly coach Marcel Koller, meanwhile, warned that his side will do their all to make sure they score in Cairo and, in the meantime, try to make sure Sundowns don’t get the goal.
"Of course, we still have a chance in the second leg in Cairo. I'm confident we will score, especially when we have our fans in the stadium," Koller said after the game.
“We are going to do our best and I’m sure our fans will fill the stadium and support us and we will do everything to qualify for the final.
“Sundowns is a tough team, they are always getting close to winning titles. They are a good team, but we are going to do our best to qualify for the final.”
Mokwena confident Downs will score in Cairo in AFL semifinal return leg
Koller upbeat about Al Ahly on home ground
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has insinuated that Al Ahly is aware that they have a goal waiting for his side in Cairo ahead of their African Football League (AFL) semifinal return leg on Wednesday night.
The Brazilians have a 1-0 advantage after their victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Thapelo Maseko’s strike in the second half made the difference for Sundowns to take the slight advantage to Egypt.
Sundowns had done well on their previous visit to Cairo in the last meeting in the CAF Champions League group stages where they scored twice to force a 2-2 draw.
And Mokwena has no doubt that his side will find the goal, or two, again this time which could see them advance to the final.
“We got a goal in Cairo, we know that and they [Ahly] know that also and that’s stressing them a lot,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The message they got is that they know Sundowns can score in Cairo and you could see a little bit of frustration in the players when they walked off the pitch because I will presume that having had something similar in the previous rounds.
‘It’s good to be back’: Al Ahly star Percy Tau as he prepares to take on Sundowns in AFL semifinal
“We went away last season with the Champions League and when we returned goalless from Morocco [against Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal] the stress was not to concede.
“And that’s going to be stressful for them. The first thing they will have to think about is that Sundowns must not score an away goal.
“Let’s see what happens. It’s only half time and it’s going to be an interesting game. I think they know that Sundowns have a goal in Cairo, if not two.”
Ahly coach Marcel Koller, meanwhile, warned that his side will do their all to make sure they score in Cairo and, in the meantime, try to make sure Sundowns don’t get the goal.
"Of course, we still have a chance in the second leg in Cairo. I'm confident we will score, especially when we have our fans in the stadium," Koller said after the game.
“We are going to do our best and I’m sure our fans will fill the stadium and support us and we will do everything to qualify for the final.
“Sundowns is a tough team, they are always getting close to winning titles. They are a good team, but we are going to do our best to qualify for the final.”
Sundowns get AFL campaign off to good start with win over Petro Atlético in Angola
'I bite my tongue'- Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat
Sundowns coach Mokwena ‘sure sun will shine again’ for Chiefs boss Ntseki
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos