Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena continued to praise his players after another gutsy performance during their goalless draw with Al Ahly in the African Football League (AFL) semifinal second leg in Cairo on Wednesday.
The draw was enough for Masandawana to progress to the final of the inaugural competitions, as they won 1-0 on aggregate.
They will now face Wydad Casablanca in the two-legged final, with the first leg in Morocco on Sunday, before hosting them at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on November 11.
Mokwena said the players showed character to hold on for a victory in a match where goalkeeper Ronwen Williams also saved the penalty in the first half to keep his side in the game.
"The players showed a lot of character and perseverance in what was a very difficult 90 and seven minutes [added time] against a very strong team," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"I must be honest and I must tell you that this semifinal was won in SA in the first leg. That 1-0 result was very big and I would like to congratulate the entire club, the players, the management of the team, and most importantly, the supporters.
"When we were at home, they pushed us over the line and our fans played a very important role in seeing us go to the final.
"This group of players are prepared to serve their heart for this club."
Mokwena praises Sundowns players for semifinal win in Cairo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mokwena said it was always going to be difficult for any team to play Ahly in front of their supporters, but his players showed an unbelievable fight to eliminate the Red Devils.
"When you play Al Ahly in front of 50,000 fans, you are going to suffer without the ball a lot. So, in those moments, we asked our players to stick together and suffer together and show a lot of humility," he said.
"But we knew that we would have our possibilities to get possession and to be strong. And that's why I want to give so much credit to the players for an unbelievable fight and showing great character."
Meanwhile, Mokwena also congratulated the club, Williams and Peter Shalulile, after they were nominated for the club of the year, goalkeeper of the year and player of the season award.
"They are a reflection of the hard work that everyone is putting in at the club and I just want to say congratulations to them and everyone at the club for their contributions."
