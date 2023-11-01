Sundowns won't change approach in away leg with Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they will not change their approach when they meet Al Ahly in the return leg of the African Football League on Wednesday (9pm) in Cairo.
Sundowns head into the second leg in an advantageous position to progress to the final of the inaugural competition following their 1-0 first-leg win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Ahly will need to win by a two-goal cushion if they are to progress to the final, but that could be a difficult task against a confident Sundowns side.
A draw or win for Masandawana will see them qualify for the final and Mokwena said they will approach it as if it’s goalless.
“I say to the players that it’s only half time and we play against a very good side with a very good pedigree in the African clubs competitions,” Mokwena told the media during the press conference in Cairo yesterday.
“That we have to play as well or better than in the first leg to get a good result. We show a lot of respect to our opponents, we always approach every game with a lot of humility and that’s the same in this match.”
With his side enjoying a slight advantage and the Red Devils expected to throw everything at them, Mokwena said that they will first study how Ahly will line up for the match and respond to that.
“We start the game like it’s zero-zero and we will first get information based on the starting line-up. And again, it will also depend on what happens with regards to what we will anticipate,” he said.
“So, it will depend on what happens to them and we will respond to deal with what the opposition is trying to do. Last time they rotated the players around and this is something we have to be mindful of.”
The Brazilians will also take confidence from their previous two visits to Cairo. In the Caf Champions League group matches earlier this year it ended 2-2, while last year they won 1-0 in the same competition.
The winner of the competition will walk away with R75.7m.
Sundowns won't change approach in away leg with Ahly
Mokwena urges his side to 'respect' African giants
Image: Veli Nhlapo
