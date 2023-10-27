Radebe doubts Johnson will meet Chiefs’ expectations

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has cast serious doubt on interim coach Cavin Johnson, questioning if he can lead the team back to their glory days.
Johnson was appointed as interim coach to replace Molefi Ntseki, whose appointment in June Radebe fiercely criticised.
Speaking to the media during the Uefa Europa League trophy showcase in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, yesterday, Radebe said he was not sure if the club made the right call by appointing Johnson as an interim coach.
“To be honest, I'm not sure anymore because this is a big brand and there are a lot of expectations for the club,” Radebe said.
“I think everybody knows that it's a massive club that needs a big push. It needs a character and attitude, you know... to get back to that level again.”
Ntseki parted ways with the club after their defeat to AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout at the weekend.
He left Chiefs in ninth place in the DStv Premiership log standings with three wins from nine matches.
Rhoo's advice: ‘Be courteous and attract sponsors’
Radebe, who also captained Leeds United and Bafana Bafana, said he was disappointed with the rate Chiefs have parted ways with coaches in the last few years.
“It's a pity, especially as a coach and as a manager, you know you are being judged by results and obviously, the results have not been coming.
“It doesn't matter if you want to build-up or how much time you need to get the team to the level that everybody can be happy. But it is hard and unfortunately, that's what happens in the game of football.
“You learn, surely it's a big disappointment because you don't want to see inconsistency to the team, especially bringing in and out managers like that. It takes a while to steady the team.”
Johnson's first match in charge will be against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Tlolane thankful Arrows have made him sharper
Arrows uncertain which Chiefs will pitch after Ntseki ouster
Gqosha backs experienced Johnson to succeed at Chiefs
