Soccer

Carling quarter dates announced, including double-header with Pirates in Durban

26 October 2023 - 15:45
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
The Carling Knockout Cup trophy.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed dates and venues for the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals, with an exciting double-header set for Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.  

The Carling Cup last eight matches will take place in the first weekend of November in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.   

The first clash will be between Polokwane City and Stellenbosch FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday November 3 at 7.30pm.  

On Saturday November 4, supporters will be treated to a double-header when tournament’s favourites, Orlando Pirates, will be away to Richards Bay FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3pm).  

That game will be followed by the Durban derby between AmaZulu FC and Golden Arrows at the same the venue at 7pm.  

The last battle for a spot in the semifinals will be between Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday (8pm).  

Tickets for the quarterfinals will cost supporters R50 each, but the double-header entry will cost R80.  

The PSL will advise when the tickets will be available for sale.

