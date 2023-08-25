Legendary Bafana Bafana defender Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe has advised current players to be courteous in order for them to appeal to big brands after football, thanking the corporate world for also sponsoring his annual high schools tournament.
“When I was still playing I always made sure I stayed away from bad publicity and controversy. Today I am reaping the rewards of that because big brands want to associate themselves with me,” Radebe told Sowetan on the sideline of his school’s tournament’s launch and draw at Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Orlando West yesterday.
“Players of today must always behave and respect the craft in order for them to be like me at the end of their careers. Without my sponsors my tournament is nothing...as you see the banners here [at the launch], a lot of companies have come on board.”
Potato chips giant Lays, financial service group Discovery and men’s clothing retailer John Craig are among big corporations that have Radebe as their ambassador, hence sponsoring his tournament and had their branding all over the venue at the launch yesterday.
The tournament, contested by six schools from Diepkloof and adjacent areas, is organised by the ER Radebe Foundation which is the brainchild of Rhoo in honour of his late mother Emily Tlaleng Radebe.
The six high schools that will battle it out in football and netball are Fons Luminis, Seanamarena, Matseliso, Fidelitas, Morris Isaacson, Johannesburg, Riverlea l and Mshukantambo. The one-day competition will be played at Diepkloof Zone 4 Grounds, opposite Diepkloof Square on September 2.
The winners and runners-up in both football and soccer will see their schools get printers and playing kits among other prizes.
Rhoo's advice: ‘Be courteous and attract sponsors’
Legend urges current crop to respect their careers
Image: Veli Nhlapo
