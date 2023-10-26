Tlolane thankful Arrows have made him sharper

Golden Arrows utility player Tebogo Tlolane is keen to repay the faith shown in him by the club by contributing more to their success.
Tlolane, who joined Arrows from Orlando Pirates in August, has been reviving his career with solid performances for the club recently. The 28-year-old has made four appearances across all competitions and opened his goal-scoring account for Arrows with a beautiful strike during their 3-1 win over Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last 16 match at the weekend.
“I would like to thank the club for the opportunity they gave me to play for Arrows. I did say wherever I play, I just want to apply myself,” Tlolane told the media.
“To get this opportunity to play here is a blessing for me and the most important thing is to be on the field again. It’s about getting the feeling of love for football again and just enjoying myself again.
“The reason I’m here is to add value to the team and it is good that I have scored. I think it’s been two years without scoring. It felt so good to score and for me, it is to regain that confidence and is just me applying myself now, then the rest will happen.”
Tlolane added that adapting at Abafana Bes’thende has been easy after he received a warm welcome and he is looking forward to contributing again when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, on Saturday (3.30pm).
“We know there is pressure on the game. We have spoken about it. We just want to play the game that we know to play and we are playing Chiefs and there is that vibe,” he said.
“But it’s all about enjoying ourselves. I’ve faced them many times and this is an opportunity to play against them. There are no different preparations.”
Tlolane also warned his team mates to brace themselves for a tough encounter against Amakhosi, who will look to bounce back to winning ways following their defeat to AmaZulu in their last match and with interim coach Cavin Johnson in charge.
“They can turn up a different team. So we appreciate the team that they are and we respect them. But we are fully focused on us and our preparations for the game.
“When Chiefs come to town, you know you will get packed stadiums, but it’s another opportunity for us to get three points, that’s how we approach it.”
Fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Royal, TUT (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Chiefs, Mpumalanga, (3.30pm); Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.45pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela (3.30pm); Bay v CPT, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
Tlolane thankful Arrows have made him sharper
Attacker braced for tough game as Amakhosi visit
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
