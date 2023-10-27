×

Columnists

SOWETAN | Lessons not learnt from Marikana

27 October 2023 - 09:48
Mine workers outside Gold One Modder East Operations in Springs where more than 500 workers were allegedly held hostage underground since Sunday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Rivalry between labour unions in the mining sector over membership has become a common occurrence to a point where the collective bargaining environment keeps rapidly changing.

In the run up to the Marikana massacre for example, the conflict was caused by the emergence ofthe Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in the platinum mines to compete with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

At Lonmin mine, where the massacre took place 11 years ago, Amcu was seeking to become the majority union, a move that intensified its rivalry with NUM. It was therefore quite disturbing this week when reports emerged that a group of 15 workers at Gold One mine in Springs on the East Rand were holding 500 of their colleagues hostage underground in protest.

While the right to strike or protest is constitutionally protected, holding people against their will when there are legal frameworks that govern labour disputes is criminal. This conduct also posed risks to the workers who spent days without proper food and water.

We can be grateful that the latest stand off ended on Wednesday without any loss of lives. But the parallels between the source of conflict in Marikana and at Gold One mine are obvious –loss of confidence by workers in an existing bargaining structure and recognition of a majority union.

NUM is recognised as the majority union at Gold One while Amcu claims it has mobilised more members at the mine to deserve the recognition. Amcu accused the mining company of frustrating its efforts to become the majority union. The company, however, said the matter was still subject to dispute resolution at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

In light of this, questions have to be asked of Gold One’s handling of this precarious situation. This dispute has been idle long enough to fuel frustrations. It seemingly took no practical steps to improve relations between its workers and simply lost control of their safety when it mattered most.

It appears very few lessons, if any, have been learnt from Marikana, both by labour and mining companies, in dealing with the fast-changing dynamics of the labour union landscape.

'They beat up those who wanted to go to the surface' - Gold One mineworker

Eating two slices of bread a day, drinking water and sleeping on rocks.This is how hundreds of mineworkers who spent three days underground at the ...
News
1 day ago

Miners' wives say union is failing workers

The wives of mining company Gold One workers have laid bare what they say are their husband's frustrations regarding one of the unions as it did not ...
News
2 days ago

Families of miners 'held hostage by Amcu members' gather outside Gold One mine

The families of Gold One workers who have been underground since Sunday have started gathering outside the mine in Springs, on the East Rand, in ...
News
3 days ago

