Time for Africa to officially have its Abbott Major has come

Image: Johan Minnaar
It already goes by the nickname “Africa’s Major”, and the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’s bid to be counted among the world’s main marathons is gaining momentum after what organisers say was another giant step towards that goal following this year’s event two weeks ago.
Cape Town was officially put under probation last year when the Abbott World Marathon Majors confirmed it was a candidate to join the elite list. This led to a changed route to meet some of the criteria, and there were further alterations this year which, for instance, saw overall route elevation reduced.
A decision on whether the Mother City joins London, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, New York and Tokyo among the world’s majors is not expected before next year’s race, but organisers are convinced a second year of being under the microscope from Abbott authorities has borne fruit.
“As event organisers we have had access to Abbott Majors race directors and their associated organisers,” said Clark Gardner, CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
“Learnings include our understanding of what it takes to be one of the best marathons in the world. The size of the participant base is of vital importance. More runners participating means more numbers physically spectating and screen spectating. The participants and spectators then create the environment, camaraderie and spirit that makes marathon running so special.”
One of the criteria required to meet to be declared an Abbott major is the ability to attract a field of top runners, hence the appearance of two-time Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana at this year’s event. He finished 10th – becoming the only other South African in the men top 10 after runner-up Stephen Mokoka, who lost out to Ethiopian Adane Kebede Gebre.
People’s Race entries open until November 4
