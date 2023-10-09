Phalula, Mohale emerge victorious in Fat Cats race

Veteran runner and Olympian Lebo Phalula won the fifth annual Fat Cats 10K Race at her first attempt on Sunday.
Phalula, 39, running in the colours of a Boxer Athletics Club, finished in 36:32 during the event held at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.
In the men’s race, Lucky Mohale, also running for Boxer, took the honours when he clocked 31:36 to dislodge defending champion Nicholas Seoposengwe, who came third.
Mohale, 38, said he was excited about the win because he failed to perform well last year as he fell sick during the race.
“This was a good race and I think the course is challenging in the last 2km. I came here for tempo because I’m preparing for Cape Town Marathon taking place next week. I’m looking to beat my personal best time of 02:13 there,” Mohale said.
As for Phalula, she said the race was part of her bigger plans for 2024 as she was looking to do well and qualify for the Olympics set for Paris.
“My mission is to also help my twin sister [Lebogang] qualify for the Olympics as she has never been to Olympics before. It’s our last chance as we are turning 40 next year.
“Despite my age, I must say though that I’m feeling very well this year and I’m hoping nothing disturbs my plans. As they say, age is nothing but a number,” Phalula said.
The race attracted almost 2,000 runners. They [runners] were participating in 10km and 5km races as well as the family orientated Kitten Miler and Nappy Dash that cater for children.
Fat Cats race director Cindy Nkomo said the club was excited about the success of the race. “The fact that the 5km entries were sold days before the race is testimony that the running community is trusting us and our product.
“We have also seen an increase in interest from sponsors who are specifically looking at the kiddies race and post-race activities. We hope that more and more parents will entrust us with their children in future races so we can help mould them from a young age,” Nkomo said.
Phalula, Mohale emerge victorious in Fat Cats race
Lebo sees event as ideal preparation for Paris Olympics bid
Image: Supplied
