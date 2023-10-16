Mokoka not losing heart after Cape marathon setback

Despite failing to win the Sanlam Cape Town marathon for the fourth time in succession, South African runner Stephen Mokoka was proud of his performance yesterday.
Mokoka, a three-time Cape Town marathon champion, could not defend his title and had to settle for runner-up with a time of 2:11;30 as Ethiopian Adane Kebede Gebre won the race in 2:11:26.
The two pushed on in the final 50m, but it was the Ethiopian, who raced to the finish, leaving the 38-year-old South African athlete who was planning to defend his title stunned at the finish.
Speaking to the media during the post-race conference, Mokoka said the strong wind was difficult in the end but was proud of his achievement though.
“Firstly, let me thank the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and their sponsors for the invitation. I’m grateful it is my fourth year here and the hospitality is always good,” he said.
“I’m hoping in the future, I will get an invitation. The last three kilometres of the race, we didn’t have the wind and that’s where I decided to make a move.
“But after 1km, there was too much wind, but I don’t regret it. I decided to make a move before 40km, but unfortunately, I could not hang on until the last minute.
“I’m grateful because I had six weeks of busy life because I and the coach wanted to achieve something, but I’m happy I’m in a podium position.
“I’m very happy with the results. I mean, in marathons it’s tough because you only run twice a year. I got an opportunity. I finished fifth in Osaka, and now I finished second, so I’m probably moving back to winning mode now.
“I must be happy because we went through halfway in 67 minutes, and we were running the second half fast and I’m hoping in the future, I will improve on that.”
Mokoka said the mistake he made was around 38km or 39km, where he thought he had it in the bag despite running with the group and getting excited.
“I always say if it is my day, it is my day and if it is someone’s day, we have to be grateful about that,” he said.
“I tried to put a big gun, but it was not enough. It was tough to be against the East African towards the end.”
Comrades marathon champion Tete Dijana was the only South African athlete in the top 10 as he finished in 10th position in 2:13:24.
It was all the Ethiopian as Tsige Haileslase Abreha led from start to finish to win the women's race in 2:24:15.
Mokoka not losing heart after Cape marathon setback
‘I’m happy I’m in a podium position’
Image: Lisa Carter
