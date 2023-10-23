Riveiro urges Orlando Pirates to maintain momentum

Having done well in cup competitions since taking over at Orlando Pirates last season, coach Jose Riveiro wants to see the same rhythm in DStv Premiership matches.
The Spaniard guided the Buccaneers to three cup finals and won all. He is yet to lose a knockout match in the domestic competition in the 14 games he has been in charge of.
On Friday, he guided the Soweto giants to the last eight of the new Carling Knockout competition after a 2-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs with goals from Tapelo Xoki and Kermit Erasmus at Orlando Stadium.
He wants to see them do the same in the league where they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the title, starting with AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
“The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying,” Riveiro said to the media.
“Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it’s the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there.
“Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time.”
The Buccaneers have played five matches in the league and currently find themselves in 14th place on the log table.
Riveiro says their focus is firmly on Usuthu as they look to climb the table. “Trust me, our intentions are at the same level in the league games and we are now 100% focused on AmaZulu on Tuesday.
“It doesn’t mean the other tournaments are not important. It is an opportunity to improve the history of the club. Our focus now is on AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Cape Town Spurs again because we really want to compete in the league as well.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Thursday: SuperSport v Royal, TUT (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Chiefs, Mpumalanga, 3.30pm; Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.45pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm); Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela (3.30pm); Bay v CPT, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
Riveiro urges Orlando Pirates to maintain momentum
Pirates coach accepts they lack consistency in league games
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
