Ntseki believes he's crucified for his predecessors' sins

As the newly launched Carling Knockout gives Kaizer Chiefs yet another chance to end their eight-year trophy drought, coach Molefi Ntseki has once again embraced the pressure he's under, albeit implying he's unfairly suffering for the sins of previous poor seasons.
Chiefs face AmaZulu in the competition's last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Since taking over from Arthur Zwane at the start of the season, Ntseki has won only four of the 12 games he's overseen with five defeats and three draws.
"I think we started this season with so much pressure, especially coming from the previous seasons, not only from last season,'' Ntseki said during a media conference at the league's headquarters in Parktown yesterday.
"Yes, the pressure comes from yesterday, not necessarily today, because of the history of the club, the background of the club ... but when you take this position, you have to know that there'll be pressure and I welcome that.
"Even when I was appointed as Bafana coach, I was fully aware of the pressure that came with that position and with this one it's the same but you can't relegate yourself to a loser when you know you've got the capabilities and the knowledge to turn things around."
Ntseki also didn't forget to remind his naysayers to remain patient, indicating begging for patience is always confused with an excuse to avoid accountability. "In football, when you talk of patience people tend to think of you trying to protect yourself. I think patience is not only about the results but it's also about the process that you are in,'' Ntseki stated.
"In a process, you are projecting the product and the product at times doesn't come out to be the colour you want but that doesn't mean you've failed in achieving what you want to achieve."
Ntseki also said they'll decide tomorrow, with the help of their medical team, whether Edson Castillo will start on Saturday after travelling to South America to link-up with his nation Venezuela for two World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Chile. Despite receiving a call-up, Castillo never featured in both games.
Carling fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm)
Ntseki believes he's crucified for his predecessors' sins
Chiefs coach under pressure before Carling KO
Image: VELI NHLAPO
