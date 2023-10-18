Dropped Hlanti fends off supporters' criticism

Despite finding himself at the receiving end of criticism for some defensive mistakes in several opening games of the season, Kaizer Chiefs' Sifiso Hlanti still doesn't think he's had a bad start to the campaign.
Many Chiefs fans have vilified Hlanti and scapegoated him for most of the goals they've leaked in recent games. Khuliso Mudau's last gasp header, that gave Mamelodi Sundowns a crucial away goal in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals early last month, is one of the goals Hlanti has been mostly criticised for failing to defend.
"I didn't start bad because this is a team sport. It's not a case of Hlanti [not performing]. I contributed well even though I can still improve,'' Hlanti said at Chiefs' Naturena base yesterday, where they, alongside their sponsors, handed over a new Toyota Cross to one of their fans – Sifiso Makhubela.
Since being withdrawn for Edmilson Dove at the start of the second half in the MTN8 second leg against Sundowns, almost three weeks ago, Hlanti hasn't made the match-day squad. The 33-year-old has implied he's not bitter that he's lost his place in the team.
"When it comes to losing my place in the starting XI, I'd say we share the workload. We are all here to work and no one owns a position. Whoever plays, we give him support...we need to stick together because we are all in the same circle,'' Hlanti said.
It may be unclear if Hlanti will feature anytime soon but the veteran left-back has spoken confidently about the side's prospect of finally ending their prolonged trophy drought, eyeing the newly introduced Carling Knockout, where they face AmaZulu in the last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
"This [the Carling KO] is another opportunity for us to win a cup but we know very well that it's not going to be an easy one because all the teams will be well-prepared. We are going to dig deeper,'' Hlanti said.
"The boys are showing hunger, desire and commitment. Tactically and mentally we are well-prepared for AmaZulu. At this point in time we don't look back... all is well and the atmosphere is good."
Dropped Hlanti fends off supporters' criticism
Chiefs defender says he's deserves some credit
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Early Xmas present for Chiefs fan who wins a car
Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung to be inducted into SA Hall of Fame
