Digging deep into his pocket to pay for trips to watch his beloved Kaizer Chiefs is now a thing of the past for 41-year-old Sifiso Makhubela, a staunch Amakhosi fan from the Thokoza branch on the East Rand.
This is after Christmas came early for Makhubela this year after winning himself a brand new Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 XS, courtesy of Chiefs and their sponsors Vodacom and Toyota.
When Amakhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung handed over the car to Makhubela at the club's Naturena headquarters yesterday, you could tell it hadn't yet sunk in that he was now a car owner for the first time, despite not even having a driver's licence.
"This is unbelievable. I haven't even told my family that I've won a car. Now I must plan to get my driver's licence. I have never owned a car before,'' the soft-spoken Makhubela said.
Makhubela, who's working as a machine operator at an engineering firms on the East Rand, won the "Win A Toyota Corolla Cross" competition after his name was handpicked, having been entered through buying a KC mobile starter pack at one of the club's roadshows in Vosloorus before their 2-1 league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in August.
Having been using taxis organised by his Thokoza branch he's affiliated to to attend Chiefs matches over the years, Makhubela is relieved that he'll now avoid paying for public transport.
"With this car, I'll no longer have to stress about taxi fares to watch Chiefs. I'll just organise a driver and a few guys to pay for fuel and tag along with us [him and his longtime friend Nelson Kekana, who accompanied him to Naturena yesterday],'' Makhubela said.
Early Xmas present for Chiefs fan who wins a car
Makhubela now plans to get driver's licence
Image: SUPPLIED
