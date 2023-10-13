×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m

13 October 2023 - 16:54
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
All 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000.
All 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The inaugural Carling Knockout champions will take home R6.6m, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced. 

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when the tournament was launched to much fanfare in Johannesburg, but with no announcement on the prize money. 

However, the PSL has confirmed that the purse for the tournament, which has replaced the Telkom Knockout, is R20.2m. 

The league also announced that all 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000. This will go a long way for clubs run on shoestrings. 

Tinkler sees new cup as chance to boost his CV

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is hell-bent on inspiring his side to the Carling Knockout triumph as he aims to boost his résumé and earn more ...
Sport
1 day ago

The tournament will start on October 18 with TS Galaxy hosting Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium. The second match, two days later, will see Orlando Pirates host Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium. 

Full Carling Knockout last-16 fixtures:

  • Wednesday October 18: TS Galaxy v Sundowns (7.30pm, Mbombela Stadium) 
  • Friday October 20: Pirates v CT Spurs (7.30pm, Orlando Stadium) 
  • Saturday October 21:
    • Arrows v CT City (3pm, Mpumalanga Stadium);
    • Chippa v Stellenbosch (3pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium);
    • Chiefs v AmaZulu (6pm, FNB Stadium); and
    • Sekhukhune v Royal AM (8.15pm, New Peter Mokaba)  
  • Sunday October 22:
    • Richards Bay v Swallows (3pm, King Zwelithini Stadium); and
    • SuperSport v Polokwane City (6pm, TUT Stadium).

 

Riveiro aware PSL rivals want to take Bucs' 'cup kings' mettle

The fact that Orlando Pirates won the last three domestic cup finals doesn't mean they will go all the way in the Carling Knockout, coach Jose ...
Sport
1 day ago

Revenge in Pablo Franco's mind as Usuthu visit Chiefs

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco wants to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs when they meet again in the Carling Knockout at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki welcomes another chance to end Chiefs' cup drought

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is looking forward to using the newly-launched Carling Knockout to finally arrest the club’s prolonged trophy ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban