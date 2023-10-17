Sukazi chuffed at Galaxy competing despite weakened squad

TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi is surprised at how they are punching their weight so far despite losing several key players during the off-season.
The Rockets lost instrumental players such as Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Melusi Buthelezi (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Nyama (Cape Town City), Aphelele Teto (Living Stone) and Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs) before the start of this season.
Sukazi said he didn’t expect his team to perform the way they were as he thought they would struggle with their new signings still trying to settle at the club.
Galaxy have won two, drawn three and lost three in their opening eight matches and currently sit 12th in the DStv Premiership log table.
“I’m quite pleased, maybe even presently surprised at the manner in which we held our ground this far,” Sukazi said.
“We are almost done with the rebuilding phase. I can say to you, take one club and dispose of seven of their best players and put them again in this league and see if they will cope.
“It is a tough league and I think we’ve done well to be where we are under circumstances. What we did is exceptional. I mean to dispose of our seven best players and still be in this league punching very well, but there is still a long way to go.
“We are not going to expect any kind of miracles. We will try to build as much as we can and continue. I think we have acquired a good enough arsenal at our disposal right now all it needs is for the players to catch a certain level of fitness to adapt to our environment and we will start seeing good results going our way.”
Sukazi also said one of the reasons they sold those key players was because they wanted to balance their books.
Last season, Galaxy emerged as one of the teams struggling to pay salaries.
“We looked at the situation in the market and said last season we produced some of the best players in the league, chances are they will be wanted,” he said.
“And if that happens, are we the club that will say we don’t want to create revenue in this manner? No, the answer is we do. So, it is part of our business model to build players and dispose of them as circumstances dictate and then reinvest in the project.”
Galaxy will host Sundowns in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Carling fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm).
Sukazi chuffed at Galaxy competing despite weakened squad
Loss of seven regulars has not dispirited Rockets
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi is surprised at how they are punching their weight so far despite losing several key players during the off-season.
The Rockets lost instrumental players such as Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Melusi Buthelezi (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Nyama (Cape Town City), Aphelele Teto (Living Stone) and Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs) before the start of this season.
Sukazi said he didn’t expect his team to perform the way they were as he thought they would struggle with their new signings still trying to settle at the club.
Galaxy have won two, drawn three and lost three in their opening eight matches and currently sit 12th in the DStv Premiership log table.
“I’m quite pleased, maybe even presently surprised at the manner in which we held our ground this far,” Sukazi said.
“We are almost done with the rebuilding phase. I can say to you, take one club and dispose of seven of their best players and put them again in this league and see if they will cope.
“It is a tough league and I think we’ve done well to be where we are under circumstances. What we did is exceptional. I mean to dispose of our seven best players and still be in this league punching very well, but there is still a long way to go.
“We are not going to expect any kind of miracles. We will try to build as much as we can and continue. I think we have acquired a good enough arsenal at our disposal right now all it needs is for the players to catch a certain level of fitness to adapt to our environment and we will start seeing good results going our way.”
Sukazi also said one of the reasons they sold those key players was because they wanted to balance their books.
Last season, Galaxy emerged as one of the teams struggling to pay salaries.
“We looked at the situation in the market and said last season we produced some of the best players in the league, chances are they will be wanted,” he said.
“And if that happens, are we the club that will say we don’t want to create revenue in this manner? No, the answer is we do. So, it is part of our business model to build players and dispose of them as circumstances dictate and then reinvest in the project.”
Galaxy will host Sundowns in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Carling fixtures
Tomorrow: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos