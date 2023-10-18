×

Broos confident Bafana will beat Benin, Rwanda

Coach impressed by his team's display against Ivory Coast

By Sihle Ndebele - 18 October 2023 - 11:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana's display in Tuesday's 1-all draw against Ivory Coast in a friendly in Abidjan has left coach Hugo Broos believing that they'll get six points from Benin and Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Having played a boring goalless draw against Eswatini at FNB last Friday, in what was arguably the worst game since Broos arrived in May 2021, Bafana made up for that against Ivory Coast at a buzzing Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Bafana will start their World Cup qualifiers campaign by hosting Benin on November 13, before visiting Rwanda seven days later. SA's other World Cup qualifiers Group C opponents are Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

"Now I am more satisfied. I believe that we can make two good games in November. What I've always said is has to be six [referring to points against Benin and Rwanda] out of six and then to have a good Afcon [to be hosted by Ivory Coast in January],'' Broos told Safa media department in Abidjan.

Themba Zwane put SA ahead and silenced the vibrant home crowd as early as the ninth minute, before Borussia Dortmund ace Sébastien Haller netted the equaliser in the 66th minute. Broos couldn't stop raving about the overall display of his charges, saying he stressed before the game that they should take care of the performance first before thinking about the outcome.

"As angry as I was last Friday, I am happy and pleased today. I think SA played a very good game against a very good team. There was a good mentality on the pitch and they played good football. It wasn't only defending but the way we attacked put Ivory Coast in trouble,'' the Bafana coach said.

"I said to the players before the game that [they should] try to have a good performance first before thinking about a good result...''

