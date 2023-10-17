×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Veteran Keet wants another crack at Bafana

Keeper says national team can do with his experience

17 October 2023 - 07:03
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet
Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet, 34, is mystified by his Bafana Bafana exclusion in recent years, believing his experience can still aid the national team.

Keet was one of Bafanas first option keepers under previous coaches such as Gordon Igesund, Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki. However, the City shot-stopper has never received a Bafana call-up since incumbent Hugo Broos arrived in May 2021. Keets last Bafana game was a 2-1 win over Zambia in a friendly in October 2020.

Ive never said I am done with Bafana and Ill never say that. As long as I can play and perform at a higher level, Ill always feel like I could be called up, Keet told Sowetan.

Honestly, I dont know the reasons why Ive never been called-up because I feel like last season I had quite a decent season [where he kept 11 clean sheets from 27 league games, leaking 23 goals]. I am always trying to push for a place, first of all in the XI at my club, and then in the national team.

I do add a lot of experience in terms of [the fact that] Ive also been to two Afcons... Ive been to pretty much most of the Bafana camps since I was 19 years old, so playing for Bafana is something Ive always worked for.

Keet, who made his Bafana debut under Igesund in September 2013, doesnt think his snub has anything to do with his age, contending hes only two years older than current No.1 Ronwen Williams and the same age as second choice Veli Mothwa.

I am really not sure why they are not taking me because it cant be because of my age because I am two years older than Ronwen (in fact hes three years Williams senior) and Veli is also 34 (in fact hes 32), Keet, who has 13 Bafana caps, argued.

Ricardo Goss [whos Bafanas current No 3] is also 30 or something like that (Goss is 29). And at the end of the day as keepers, you want the experience... you want the keepers that have been there, Keet said. 

'Seek inspiration from Boks' - Broos urges Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees no reason why his team can’t hold their own against one of the continent’s powerhouses, Ivory Coast, in a ...
Sport
10 hours ago

I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA: Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not hide his disappointment about his players’ shocking performance in their 0-0 friendly draw against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lucas Radebe remains an admired soccer legend in UK

Former Bafana captain Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe, who to this day remains an admired soccer legend in the UK, says it was initially challenging to adapt to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...