Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has told his troops to play with passion when they face Ivory Coast in a friendly in Abidjan tomorrow night following an unbelievably poor showing when they drew goalless against minnows Eswatini at FNB Stadium on Friday.
The game in Abidjan kicks-off at 9pm SA time. Broos wants his players to fight against Ivory Coast and make up for the disastrous scoreless stalemate against Eswatini, who are ranked 144th by Fifa. Bafana are in 66th place.
“I want to see revenge. I want to see, certainly, a team with passion, a team with winning spirit again. There’s nothing that comes easily and in each and every game you have to give 100%, and if things don’t go as you expected, then you have to fight and this is what we missed [against Eswatini on Friday],” Broos said.
The outspoken Bafana mentor admitted his players had no passion against Eswatini, believing the match could work as a wake-up call going forward. Bafana are using these friendlies to prepare for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda. Broos’ men are also gearing up for the Afcon, to be staged in Ivory Coast in January, where they are pitted against Namibia, Mali and Tunisia in Group E.
“You couldn’t believe your eyes where you saw them against Eswatini. There was no passion; we lost nearly every duel; we played far from our opponents and we were lucky they didn’t score because that could have been a disaster,” Broos said.
“And that was not in our team, and let’s hope this is a wake-up call. We know it was bad but on Tuesday we must take our revenge against Ivory Coast.”
Broos suggested it would continue to be difficult for Bafana to draw big crowds if they played as they did against Eswatini. “We were asking for a crowd and with such a performance you can’t ask for a crowd,” Broos noted.
Bafana coach Broos calls for ‘revenge’
Coach wants Bafana to up their game against Ivory Coast
Image: VELI NHLAPO
