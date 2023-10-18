The NRCS is in the process of introducing stricter safety standards/requirements in line with international trends by enforcing stricter safety standards, such as advanced driver assistance systems and collision-avoidance technology.
KHULEKANI NGCOBO | Safe and green transportation a step in right direction
Image: TATIANA MEEL/Reuters
Transportation is the lifeblood of any modern society. It connects people, goods, and services, facilitating economic growth and personal mobility.
In October, as we celebrate Transport Month, we find ourselves at a crucial juncture in the evolution of the automotive industry, marked by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) automotive mandate.
This mandate is a significant step towards a safer, more sustainable, and innovative future of transportation. The October Transport Month is about showcasing service delivery and reminding the nation of the centrality of transport in our daily lives both in our social settings and in enabling economic activity. The NRCS, as the regulatory authority responsible for enforcing safety and quality standards in SA, has made a bold move by implementing this automotive mandate.
At its core, the mandate seeks to ensure that vehicles sold and used in the country adhere to stringent safety and environmental regulations. This initiative is a response to the global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation, as well as the pressing need to reduce road accidents. One of the key aspects of the NRCS mandate is improving vehicle safety. SA, like many other nations, faces the grim reality of road accidents, often attributed to vehicle factors.
It is not just the responsibility of regulators but also consumers, manufacturers and civil society to support the transition to safer and more sustainable transportation. In conclusion, Transport Month 2023 represents a pivotal moment in the history of transportation in SA.
The NRCS automotive mandate, while posing challenges, is a significant stride toward a future marked by safer roads, cleaner air, and increased economic opportunities. As we celebrate this Transport Month, let us commit to embracing this mandate and working together to create a more innovative, sustainable, and safe transport environment for all South Africans
