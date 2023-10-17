×

Soccer

'Seek inspiration from Boks' - Broos urges Bafana

Coach calls for team to improve as they take on Afcon hosts Ivory Coast

17 October 2023 - 06:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos urges team to seek inspiration from the Springboks
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos sees no reason why his team cant hold their own against one of the continents powerhouses, Ivory Coast, in a friendly in Abidjan on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

In fact, Broos wants his troops to learn a thing or two from Boks, who put on a gutsy display to beat hosts France 29-28 in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Paris on Sunday night.

Bafana head into this high-profile friendly against the Elephants somewhat low in confidence after a lacklustre display that saw them play a scoreless draw at home to Eswatini on Friday.

I think its quite easy to turn this around because in the past theyve shown that they can do it. The quality is there and its not a question of quality. I think it [when they drew against Eswatini] was more of a question of mentality and maybe underestimating the opponent, Broos told Safa media department yesterday.

We showed against Morocco in Joburg [when they won 2-1] a few months ago [in June] that we can do it, so I am still confident. I am rather confident that tomorrow [tonight] itll be a totally different story because they [his players] know they play against Ivory Coast.

When you see yesterday evenings game, the other team of SA [Boks]... passion and the way they are playing their game, I think we have a lot to learn from them.

Broos indicated his troops have understood that they were below-par against Sihlangu Semnikati, who are ranked 144th by Fifa. The Bafana coach also warned his players against being complacent against minnows and wanting to perform only against big boys.

I think they [the players] are conscious about that [that Fridays goalless draw against Eswatini was a poor game]. We spoke and I am sure that tomorrow [tonight] we will be ready again to make a good performance. 

I dont agree with that [Bafana should underestimate less-fancied sides] because they are professionals and they should not be selective as to when to perform at the highest level.

