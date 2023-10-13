Broos says he will flip out if Bafana lose against Eswatini

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos has insinuated he’ll go mad if they fail to beat neighbours Eswatini, who are ranked 144th by Fifa, in a friendly at FNB Stadium tonight (6pm).
“I will not be happy if we don’t win the game tomorrow [this evening], that’s for sure. It’s important to win because this is a preparation game for what will happen next month [when they face Benin and Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers],” Broos said at a media conference at FNB Stadium yesterday.
The Bafana coach explained why he believes Eswatini and Namibia, who they drew goalless against in another friendly during the last Fifa break, are comparable to Benin and Rwanda. Bafana are 66th in the world.
“You can compare Eswatini and also Namibia with the opponents of next month, teams that will not come here to win a game but not to lose the game either. The space will be very little,” Broos stated.
However, the Belgian still urged his charges to guard against underestimating Sihlangu Semnikati despite beating them 2-1 in the group phase of the Cosafa Cup in July. Broos revealed he would make several changes during tonight’s game as Bafana have another friendly on Tuesday against Ivory Coast in Abidjan.
“I think Eswatini is an opponent we beat in the Cosafa Cup a few months ago but this will be a totally different game. We don’t have to underestimate them but we just have to play at our level,” Broos noted.
“The most important thing is to have a good performance and get a good result. I will make some changes during the game because next week we have another game.”
Broos also confirmed skipper Ronwen Williams won’t feature tonight as he’s still nursing a niggle he picked up in the MTN8 final when his Mamelodi Sundowns lost on penalties to Orlando Pirates last Saturdays. Veli Mothwa is likely to start in goal as Broos hopes Williams recovers in time for the Ivory Coast tie.
“Already in the beginning of the week we knew that Ronwen wasn’t available for the game against Eswatini but we are optimistic for the game next week against Ivory Coast,” Broos said.
Skipper Williams won’t feature tonight as he’s still nursing a niggle
Broos says he will flip out if Bafana lose against Eswatini
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
