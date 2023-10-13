×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Skipper Williams won’t feature tonight as he’s still nursing a niggle

Broos says he will flip out if Bafana lose against Eswatini

13 October 2023 - 13:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Hugo Broos (coach) of Bafana Bafana.
Hugo Broos (coach) of Bafana Bafana.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos has insinuated hell go mad if they fail to beat neighbours Eswatini, who are ranked 144th by Fifa, in a friendly at FNB Stadium tonight (6pm).

I will not be happy if we dont win the game tomorrow [this evening], thats for sure. Its important to win because this is a preparation game for what will happen next month [when they face Benin and Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers], Broos said at a media conference at FNB Stadium yesterday.

The Bafana coach explained why he believes Eswatini and Namibia, who they drew goalless against in another friendly during the last Fifa break, are comparable to Benin and Rwanda. Bafana are 66th in the world.

You can compare Eswatini and also Namibia with the opponents of next month, teams that will not come here to win a game but not to lose the game either. The space will be very little, Broos stated.

However, the Belgian still urged his charges to guard against underestimating Sihlangu Semnikati despite beating them 2-1 in the group phase of the Cosafa Cup in July. Broos revealed he would make several changes during tonights game as Bafana have another friendly on Tuesday against Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

I think Eswatini is an opponent we beat in the Cosafa Cup a few months ago but this will be a totally different game. We dont have to underestimate them but we just have to play at our level, Broos noted.

The most important thing is to have a good performance and get a good result. I will make some changes during the game because next week we have another game.

Broos also confirmed skipper Ronwen Williams wont feature tonight as hes still nursing a niggle he picked up in the MTN8 final when his Mamelodi Sundowns lost on penalties to Orlando Pirates last Saturdays. Veli Mothwa is likely to start in goal as Broos hopes Williams recovers in time for the Ivory Coast tie.

Already in the beginning of the week we knew that Ronwen wasnt available for the game against Eswatini but we are optimistic for the game next week against Ivory Coast, Broos said.

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for stretching fixtures to eve of Afcon

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken another swipe at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not heeding his call to break the current ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Broos slams dishonest clubs over player withdrawals

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wasn't too pleased to see Percy Tau play for Al Ahly on Sunday after he'd asked to be excused from Bafana, also ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Sundowns will be champions in February or March,’ predicts Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Straight-talking Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold prediction that Mamelodi Sundowns will be crowned DStv Premiership champions in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban