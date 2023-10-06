Kaizer Chiefs' Ntseki snubs Broos’ overtures

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has disclosed his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki has turned a deaf ear to his request to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren't good for the national team.
“Ooh Molefi? I sent him a message but I don’t have a response. I asked him to meet but no response,” Broos said when Sowetan asked if he’d met Ntseki, after announcing his 23-man squad to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast, at SABC Studio in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Broos caused a stir last month when he said Chiefs players, at that time, were not deserving to be in the national side ahead of two friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. The Bafana coach was later forced to backtrack from his earlier statement when he called-up Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane, who’d withdrawn due to an injury.
Broos later made it known he wanted to meet Ntseki to iron out the differences after the Chiefs coach had responded to his rather tendentious assertion by suggesting he was being disrespectful, saying “I was Bafana Bafana coach, I give respect to all the coaches and all the clubs.”
Chiefs newbie Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who's just joined from Stellenbosch, is the only Amakhosi representative in Broos’ squad for the two games against Eswatini and Ivory Coast. Bafana host neighbours Eswatini at a yet-to-be confirmed venue next Friday, before jetting off to Ivory Coast for the second game four days later.
Orlando Pirates left-back Paseka Mako is the only player who received the call-up for the first team, while his club skipper Innocent Maela alongside the Sundowns pair of Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas were excluded due to injuries.
These friendlies are part of Bafana’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be staged in Ivory Coast in January next year, and for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that start next month.
Squad
Keepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mako (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport)
Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Njabulo Blom (St Louis), Mthethwa (Chiefs)
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota)
Kaizer Chiefs' Ntseki snubs Broos’ overtures
Bafana coach reveals Amakhosi trainer has blue-ticked him
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has disclosed his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki has turned a deaf ear to his request to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren't good for the national team.
“Ooh Molefi? I sent him a message but I don’t have a response. I asked him to meet but no response,” Broos said when Sowetan asked if he’d met Ntseki, after announcing his 23-man squad to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast, at SABC Studio in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Broos caused a stir last month when he said Chiefs players, at that time, were not deserving to be in the national side ahead of two friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. The Bafana coach was later forced to backtrack from his earlier statement when he called-up Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane, who’d withdrawn due to an injury.
Broos later made it known he wanted to meet Ntseki to iron out the differences after the Chiefs coach had responded to his rather tendentious assertion by suggesting he was being disrespectful, saying “I was Bafana Bafana coach, I give respect to all the coaches and all the clubs.”
Chiefs newbie Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who's just joined from Stellenbosch, is the only Amakhosi representative in Broos’ squad for the two games against Eswatini and Ivory Coast. Bafana host neighbours Eswatini at a yet-to-be confirmed venue next Friday, before jetting off to Ivory Coast for the second game four days later.
Orlando Pirates left-back Paseka Mako is the only player who received the call-up for the first team, while his club skipper Innocent Maela alongside the Sundowns pair of Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas were excluded due to injuries.
These friendlies are part of Bafana’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be staged in Ivory Coast in January next year, and for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that start next month.
Squad
Keepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mako (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport)
Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Njabulo Blom (St Louis), Mthethwa (Chiefs)
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos