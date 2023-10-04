×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Tinkler boosts his CV by upsetting Chiefs

04 October 2023 - 08:38
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler celebrates with players during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler celebrates with players during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler reckons his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs solidifies his CV.

Thanks to Khanyisa Mayo's solitary header, City beat Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday in a league fixture. It was Tinkler's 12th victory against Chiefs in his coaching career, making Amakhosi the team he has beaten the most.

"I didn't even know [that he's now won more games against Chiefs than any other side]. As a coach I play every game to win, irrespective of who the opponent is. The fact that I have  a good record against Chiefs, it bodes well for my CV I guess,'' Tinkler said.

The win also saw the Citizens achieve a feat of being the first side in PSL history to win four consecutive league games against Chiefs. Tinkler oversaw all the four outings.

Tinkler also explained why Mayo, who jointly won the Golden Boot with 12 goals alongside Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns last season, seems to have finally found his mojo back after a rather frustrating start to the campaign.

"His [Mayo's] work ethic has improved immensely. He's not reactive which was his problem in the first couple of games this season, he was very reactive to what was happening around him,'' Tinkler said of Mayo

The goal against Chiefs was Mayo's second in a row after netting in the previous game, a 3-1 win over Cape Town Spurs over the weekend. All in all, the 25-year-old centre-forward boasts three league goals thus far.

"Now he's more active, he's more sharp, he's more aware of where he should be going, the spaces he should be looking to occupy. He's gambling a little bit more, so I think that's the important thing...his work ethic is back to what it was before."

City's next fixture will be after the upcoming Fifa break, where they'll travel to KZN to face Richards Bay on October 29 in the DStv Premiership.

Ntseki trusts Fifa break will heal the wounds

Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach is banking on the impending Fifa hiatus to help them heal from what has been a tough few weeks.
Sport
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million