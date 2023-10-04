Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler reckons his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs solidifies his CV.
Tinkler boosts his CV by upsetting Chiefs
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler reckons his impressive record against Kaizer Chiefs solidifies his CV.
Thanks to Khanyisa Mayo's solitary header, City beat Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday in a league fixture. It was Tinkler's 12th victory against Chiefs in his coaching career, making Amakhosi the team he has beaten the most.
"I didn't even know [that he's now won more games against Chiefs than any other side]. As a coach I play every game to win, irrespective of who the opponent is. The fact that I have a good record against Chiefs, it bodes well for my CV I guess,'' Tinkler said.
The win also saw the Citizens achieve a feat of being the first side in PSL history to win four consecutive league games against Chiefs. Tinkler oversaw all the four outings.
Tinkler also explained why Mayo, who jointly won the Golden Boot with 12 goals alongside Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns last season, seems to have finally found his mojo back after a rather frustrating start to the campaign.
"His [Mayo's] work ethic has improved immensely. He's not reactive which was his problem in the first couple of games this season, he was very reactive to what was happening around him,'' Tinkler said of Mayo
The goal against Chiefs was Mayo's second in a row after netting in the previous game, a 3-1 win over Cape Town Spurs over the weekend. All in all, the 25-year-old centre-forward boasts three league goals thus far.
"Now he's more active, he's more sharp, he's more aware of where he should be going, the spaces he should be looking to occupy. He's gambling a little bit more, so I think that's the important thing...his work ethic is back to what it was before."
City's next fixture will be after the upcoming Fifa break, where they'll travel to KZN to face Richards Bay on October 29 in the DStv Premiership.
