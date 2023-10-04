Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach is banking on the impending Fifa hiatus to help them heal from what has been a tough few weeks.
Ntseki trusts Fifa break will heal the wounds
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach is banking on the impending Fifa hiatus to help them heal from what has been a tough few weeks.
On Tuesday at their home, FNB Stadium, Chiefs suffered their fourth league defeat of the season already as they were beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City. Amakhosi also crashed out of the MTN8 after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago. The recent results have put Ntseki under pressure again.
"Time heals. The two weeks that we'll be working with the players will also give them time to heal. When we prepare we always prepare to win but in football you win some and you lose some,'' Ntseki said after Tuesday's home defeat to City.
Ntseki thinks their performance against City was good enough to bag them something, bemoaning bad luck. Even so, the Chiefs mentor sees no reason to despair, saying they must hold their heads up and train ahead before action resumes after the international break. Chiefs' next game is away to in-form Golden Arrows on October 28.
"It's just unfortunate that today [on Tuesday] with such a good performance we lost the game. We are professionals...we have to lift our heads and go back to training and prepare the team for the next coming matches,'' the Amakhosi trainer said.
Ntseki admitted he wasn't happy with their inconsistency, vowing he was very very hard with his troops to improve their confidence. The Chiefs coach suggested their bluntness upfront had to do with lack of confidence.
"No coach and no team will be happy with inconsistent results. We are working very hard with the players to get the rhythm right so that we can build on the confidence. The confidence that will help us score goals when we are playing well,'' Ntseki said.
