Chippa out to clip high-flying Swallows’ wings

Chippa United’s back-to-back victories in the DStv Premiership have given them confidence ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium (5pm).
The Chilli Boys recorded victories against Richards Bay and SuperSport United and are heading to Soweto, looking for their third win on the trot.
Striker Elmo Kambindu, who scored the only goal when they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in their previous game, said they are going into the game tonight to fight and make sure they get all three points.
“I think it is going to be a competitive match since Swallows won their last match, but we are going there for points and to fight like we did in the previous games,” Kambindu told the club media department yesterday.
“Our previous results were a huge booster and it brings a lot of confidence in players because if you are winning games, it does make a huge difference among the players.
“The confidence we have is going to contribute a lot in the upcoming game against Swallows. We will go there with the same attitude, not undermining them or respecting them. We are going to fight, like I said, for all three points.”
Like Chippa, Swallows head into this fixture with their confidence high following their two successive victories as well against Stellenbosch and AmaZulu.
Kambindu knows Swallows will be eyeing a third successive win, but he is looking forward to contributing again and helping the team win the match.
“They have been doing quite well and we are expecting a fight from them. None of us want to give away points easily and it promises to be a huge battle,” he said.
“I’m more of a mobile striker and I will say every centerback or whoever plays behind will eventually run into me because I’m always in and out. I’m going to run at them no doubt about that.”
The Chilli Boys will have to look out for striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has been impressive this season since his loan from Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season.
Mabasa has scored six goals in seven appearances.
Fixtures
Tonight: Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville (5pm); Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Spurs v SuperSport, Athlone (7.30pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Chippa out to clip high-flying Swallows’ wings
We are going to fight for all three points, says Kambindu
Image: BackpagePix/Deryck Foster
