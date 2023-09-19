No special Downs plan for Lepasa, says Lebusa

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa insists they don’t have special plan for on-form Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa as they will focus on a team as a whole.
The Brazilians take a short trip to Soweto to face Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), looking to maintain their perfect start to the season.
Lepasa has been outstanding this season for the Buccaneers, scoring 10 goals in eight matches across all competitions.
But Lebusa says they plan to try and cut the supply to him from his teammates. “I think he [Lepasa] is in unbelievable form. But we focus more on the team. We will try to make sure we cut the supply to him and make sure we don’t give him a chance,” Lebusa told the media during the press conference at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop yesterday.
“We focus mainly on the team as a whole, not an individual.”
Lebusa, however, said he relished the battle to come up against a striker like Lepasa as this will give them a test as defenders.
“It’s nice having to be tested against a person in good form. It makes you have a very high concentration level and you have to be on your toes all the time,” he said.
“But the whole team has to be on their toes. I mean it’s a big game and everyone wants to play this match and hopefully we will win.”
With Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile back after recovering from his hamstring injury, Lebusa, 30, added that it’s a plus for them going into this match.
Shalulile returned on Friday and scored a goal as Sundowns thumped Bumamuri 4-0 in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg in Tanzania.
“Having Peter back is a blessing for the team as every player is important in our squad and... it increases our options upfront.
“Every game that he plays, he tries to make sure that he gets a goal that’s what we want and like the coach said when we were in Tanzania, we were not clinical enough up front and having one extra option upfront will increase our chances of being more ruthless.”
No special Downs plan for Lepasa, says Lebusa
‘We focus on the team, not an individual’
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
