Mokwena well prepared as Downs take on Soweto giants

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for a tough week where they will face Orlando Pirates on Wednesday in the DStv Premiership match and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the MTN8 semifinal second leg, coach Rulani Mokwena feels they have got a way of playing against any opposition.
Fresh from their 4-0 thumping of Bumamuri in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round on Friday, Sundowns have quickly shifted their focus to their match against Pirates on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm) before facing Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
A brace from Lucas Ribeiro and a goal piece from Lesiba Nku and Peter Shalulile saw Sundowns continue with their strong start to the season, having all their six league games. They are also in the semifinal of the MTN8 and are now one foot away from the Champions League group stages following that victory on Friday.
“There are a lot of important matches for us to prepare for. I didn’t even have time to absorb the match already,” Mokwena explained to the media after the match.
“The most important thing on my mind now is to drink a lot of water, get home, get a lot of sleep and prepare for the next match.”
The Brazilians will look to continue with that winning run against the Buccaneers on Wednesday and extend their lead at the top of the log table.
“We have got a way of playing now that we want to play a certain way, adopt certain things and change certain things about the opposition, but there’s nothing special about us,” he said.
Mokwena was also pleased with his side’s victory over Bumamuri on Friday in Tanzania but felt they could still improve.
“We created some very good goals against a highly motivated team, and we are happy to take the score-line into the second leg.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (7.30pm); Spurs v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Galaxy v CPT, Mbombela (7.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando (7.30pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
MTN8 semifinal second leg
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3pm)
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando (3pm)
Mokwena well prepared as Downs take on Soweto giants
Brazilians' perfect start to season faces Soweto challenge
Image: BackpagePix/ Loveness Bernard
