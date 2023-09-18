×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go

By Marc Strydom - 18 September 2023 - 10:56
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Kamohelo Mahlatsi.
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Kamohelo Mahlatsi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi, the club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old midfielder, a skilful but light player who battles in the physical stakes, was signed from Moroka Swallows at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and has struggled for game time at Amakhosi. 

“Kamohelo Mahlatsi has left Kaizer Chiefs after the midfielder’s contract was terminated by mutual consent. He is now a free agent. We wish him all the best,” Amakhosi posted on X.com.

The club's sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said: “Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player and, after consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else.

“We appreciate his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mahlatsi has not played for Chiefs this season. He made seven appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, four of which were as a substitute, without scoring.

The midfielder, who came through SuperSport United's reserves and was sent on various loan spells by the Pretoria club, signed for Swallows from Matsatsantsa in October 2020.

Royal AM hold Kaizer Chiefs to goalless draw at FNB Stadium

Royal AM held Kaizer Chiefs to a 0-0 draw during their uninspiring DStv Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki focuses on positives for Chiefs’ clashes against SuperSport, Sundowns

While Molefi Ntseki was disappointed by Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to beat Royal AM, the coach feels their performance is a reason to be hopeful ahead of ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Ntseki pledges to coach Chiefs out of poor finishing

After poor finishing blighted their dominant display in their goalless draw against Royal AM over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal