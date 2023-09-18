The club's sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said: “Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player and, after consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else.
Kaizer Chiefs let skilful midfielder go
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi, the club said on Monday.
The 25-year-old midfielder, a skilful but light player who battles in the physical stakes, was signed from Moroka Swallows at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and has struggled for game time at Amakhosi.
“Kamohelo Mahlatsi has left Kaizer Chiefs after the midfielder’s contract was terminated by mutual consent. He is now a free agent. We wish him all the best,” Amakhosi posted on X.com.
