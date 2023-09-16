Royal AM hold Kaizer Chiefs to goalless draw at FNB Stadium
Royal AM held Kaizer Chiefs to a 0-0 draw during their uninspiring DStv Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
They didn’t take all the three points on offer to make it three league wins in as many matches, but Amakhosi will take consolation from the fact that this draw moved them to fourth on the standings with eight points from six outings.
The share of the spoils also did not come at a huge cost for Royal AM as they moved to fifth spot with the same number of points and games as Chiefs as they continue to revive their campaign.
There is no time to rest for Chiefs as they have to turn attention to preparations for their league clash with SuperSport United on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where they will be looking to return to winning ways.
It is the same with Royal AM, who also have a short turnaround of matches as they host Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg during the week.
Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki made two changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg with George Matlou in for Mduduzi Mdantsane and Jasond Gonzales for Tebogo Potsane.
For Royal, coach John Maduka made one change from the team that beat Chippa United 3-2 in their last outing with Sabelo Sithole replacing veteran Thabo Matlaba in defence.
90 + 4’| #CHIEFS 0 : 0 #ROYAL— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 16, 2023
Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 : 0 Royal AM#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #Khosified pic.twitter.com/IlruAVxsvK
Chiefs had more scoring chances in the first half through Gonzales, Ashley du Preez and Pule Mmodi but they could not break Royal's defence that was marshalled by Ayanda Jiyane and Wandile Mabuza.
Amakhosi nearly got it right in the 32nd minute when Edson Castillo’s long range shot bounced off the crossbar after he was found by a loose ball on the edge of the box.
It was not only Chiefs on the attack as the visitors also had their chances with exciting young attacker Sphiwe Cele leading most of those attacks and supported by Ruzaigh Gamaldien and Mfundo Thikazi.
Chiefs came back from the break with more vigour and their efforts were nearly rewarded after 65 minutes when Gonzales’ close-range header was parried away for safety by alert Royal AM goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo.
To try and push for the opener, Ntseki made three substitutions after 68 minutes, which also necessitated structural changes to the team, with Reeve Frosler, Mduduzi Tshabalala and Christian Saile on for Zitha Kwinika, Gonzalez and Mmodi.
A few minutes later, Royal were lucky not to have been a goal down as a close range shot by Saile ricocheted off the crossbar with Ngcobo beaten after he received the ball from Du Preez.