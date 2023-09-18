Ntseki pledges to coach Chiefs out of poor finishing

After poor finishing blighted their dominant display in their goalless draw against Royal AM over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki still maintained that their goal-scoring woes would only be solved by working harder at training rather than anything else.
Delivering what’s arguably their best performance thus far this season at FNB Stadium, Chiefs missed a number of clear-cut chances, hitting the woodwork in the process.
“We had very good ball possession and we had good tactical movements going forward and shifting play. The only challenge we experienced today is coachable because when you talk about composure, you have to work on composure in small spaces, in tight spaces,” Ntseki said.
Ashley du Preez, Pule Mmodi and Jasond Gonzalez couldn’t tuck away some of Amakhosi’s best chances on the day.
“If you look at Ash [Du Preez] in particular, if you look at Saile, Gonzalez and Mmodi, they worked very hard to get into those goal scoring areas...let’s go back to training and work even harder to make sure we score goals,” the Amakhosi coach insisted.
Amakhosi would be hoping for better luck in front of goals when they visit SuperSport United in another league clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Against Royal, Chiefs were without their two regulars in Tebogo Potsane and Mduduzi Mdantsane.
Ntseki indicated the pair’s exclusion from the match-day squad was motivated by the way they wanted to play on the day. “We are doing a very important tactical rotation of the players. [The rotation] also depends on the approach for the day,” Ntseki said.
“When you look at Potsane and Mdantsane, they’ve been playing all the games that we’ve played this season and unfortunately the level of freshness was a very important part to look at.”
Meanwhile, Royal coach John Maduka is satisfied with the points they’ve managed to bag thus far amid their inability to bolster their squad as they are banned by Fifa to do so.
Thwihli Thwahla can’t strengthen their squad due to the transfer ban Fifa imposed on them after failing to pay former striker Samir Nurković R12m. Royal have eight points from six games so far.
“We are not yet where we want to be but we are happy with the progress. We plan a point system, whereby we put games in groups, let’s say for instance in five games there’s a certain amount of points that we want,” said Maduka.
“The first five games we didn’t achieve our maximum [in terms of the points they had targeted] but we managed to get the minimum. So far everything is going according to our plan.”
Ntseki pledges to coach Chiefs out of poor finishing
Amakhosi blow chances to settle for home point with depleted Royal
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
