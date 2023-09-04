Stellenbosch coach insists they still have a chance in the MTN8

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker feels they still have a chance in the MTN8 despite losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.
This means Stellies will have to score two goals against Pirates and not concede to advance to the final in the second leg later this month.
It’s a massive task as the Buccaneers have been clinical at home and to score twice and not concede will take something special.
Zakhele Lepasa and Deon Hotto scored in the second half to cancel out Ismael Toure’s opener on Sunday to give the Buccaneers an advantage.
But Barker warned that they would go there to try and score the goals.
“For us to concede late makes the task far more difficult, but at the end of the day it is a war and it is two battles. We’ve lost the first battle, but we have not lost the war yet,” Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I can promise that we will go to Orlando and we will be as courageous as we can to try and bounce back to the game. If we can get a goal or two at Orlando and if they don’t score then we advance.
“But that’s a worry for another day. I think we had a tough week playing three good teams bitten by SuperSport United and lost to Kaizer Chiefs during the week, so it’s a tough week for us.”
Barker, however, admitted that it may be too much to ask for his side in the second leg looking at the form Pirates are, but that they have fighters who will go there and give their all.
“I don’t know when the last time Pirates conceded two at home to lose the game. It is a difficult task, but in life and in the dressing room, there are many people who have overcome difficulties in their life both from off the field on and off the field, emotionally and socially,” he said.
“We got fighters in that change room and I’m a fighter and that’s what cup competitions are about those special moments to get crazy results where people don't expect you.
“It will be interesting if we can get a first goal because what will they do, they keep on coming forward and concede second.
“Obviously, the key is to start the game well and not concede because if you concede the tie becomes really difficult.
“We have nothing to lose, we have to go for it and find a way to get two goals and we will try and figure it out.”
Stellenbosch coach insists they still have a chance in the MTN8
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
