Orlando Pirates gain upper hand in MTN8 semis

Orlando Pirates will head into the MTN8 semifinal second leg with a huge advantage after securing a 2-1 victory over 10-man Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium yesterday.
Zakhele Lepasa continued with his scoring exploits as his header in the second half cancelled out Ismael Toure’s opener before Deon Hotto netted the winner in injury time.
With the match seemingly heading into a 1-1 draw, Hotto headed home from Patrick Maswanganyi and gave his side a huge advantage.
It will be a massive effort for Stellies to try and overturn the results in Orlando as Pirates have been clinical there.
The Buccaneers will host the second leg at Orlando Stadium on September 24. They came into this match looking to avenge the loss they suffered in the league in the opening match of the season and got what they wanted. The hosts started brightly as they dominated, looking for an early goal.
They pressed Pirates every time they lost possession and were able to win most turnovers.
The Buccaneers were slow to come into the game as despite their dominance they could not find Lepasa, who was not given space to breathe by Stellies’ defence earlier on.
Stellies suffered a blow after the half-hour mark when they were reduced to 10 men after Thabo Moloisane was shown a red card following a dangerous tackle on Maswanganyi.
With the one man advantage, Pirates took full control, the hosts opting to sit back and wait for a counterattack.
The Sea Robbers had the better of chances in the opening half to break the deadlock but could not beat Sage Stevens on goal.
The best chance fell to Monnapule Saleng on the stroke of half-time, when his header from Lepasa’s cross drew a brilliant save from Stevens, who parried the ball for a corner kick. Sipho Chaine, Bucs’ goalie, had nothing to do in the first half as despite Stellies dominating, they did not threaten at goal.
But out of nowhere, Stellies took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Toure, who headed home from a corner to make it 1-0. Chaine should have done better in saving that goal, but his positioning was poor.
With a goal advantage, the hosts opted to sit back to protect their lead and allow Pirates to have possession.
The Buccaneers continued to apply pressure, and it was not long before they found the equaliser five minutes after the hour mark.
Lepasa headed home from Maswanganyi’s cross to make it 1-1 and gave his side an advantage. It was Lepasa’s fourth goal in the MTN8 and 10th across all competitions.
It was all one-way traffic in the second half as Pirates went in search of a second goal to secure an advantage going into the second leg, and Hotto netted at the end to give his side a win.
Stellies face uphill battle in second leg
Orlando Pirates gain upper hand in MTN8 semis
Image: BackpagePix/Ryan Wilkisky
